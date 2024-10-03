Theratechnologies (THTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 10th. Theratechnologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Theratechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of THTX stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $54.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.41.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

