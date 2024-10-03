Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Cavalry Management Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cavalry Management Group LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 4.8% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,368,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,478,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total transaction of $3,793,167.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,548,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $612.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $609.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.53. The firm has a market cap of $234.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

