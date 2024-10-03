Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.9% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.72.

Shares of TMO opened at $612.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $609.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

