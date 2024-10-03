Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 20,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,076,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Newmont alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00.

Newmont Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,583,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,384,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $56.30.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,836,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190,422 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,939,000 after buying an additional 1,289,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,988,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,594,000 after buying an additional 2,671,774 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,071,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,909,000 after acquiring an additional 109,084 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Newmont by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,912,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,445,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.