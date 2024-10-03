Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of TBLD opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile
