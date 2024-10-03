Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Rogers were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers by 2,926.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Rogers by 629.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 39,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROG opened at $108.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.59 and its 200 day moving average is $114.72. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $138.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total value of $74,022.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,409 shares in the company, valued at $420,568.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

