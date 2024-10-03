Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.65 Million Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,833,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 673,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 101,533 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 424,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of EPC opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

