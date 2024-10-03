Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,406,000 after buying an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after buying an additional 4,107,746 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,186,000 after buying an additional 471,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,021,000 after buying an additional 550,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GEHC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average is $83.33. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

