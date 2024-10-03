Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at $428,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 80.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 225.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

HHH opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.45. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

