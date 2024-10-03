Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.72 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,041,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after buying an additional 1,135,217 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 6.5% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,256,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,360,000 after buying an additional 805,404 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,932.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 588,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 559,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,878,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,875,000 after buying an additional 521,767 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 2.8 %

JBLU stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.90. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

