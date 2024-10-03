Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.83 Million Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 2,045.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Simmons First National news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $190,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,909.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $190,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,909.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $462,243.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,128,128.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,700 shares of company stock worth $728,952. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Simmons First National Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

