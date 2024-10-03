Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.32.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

