Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Trading Down 5.7%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.69 and last traded at $16.70. 81,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 196,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

THRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.78 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 252,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thryv by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Thryv by 5.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 71,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

