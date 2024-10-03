Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.28. Approximately 696,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,495,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Tilray Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.18.

About Tilray Brands

(Get Free Report)

Tilray Brands, Inc, a lifestyle consumer products company, engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Beverage Alcohol, Cannabis, Distribution, and Wellness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.