Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 0.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.68. 4,322,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 25,068,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.13.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
