Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 0.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.68. 4,322,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 25,068,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Tilray Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Tilray Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Tilray by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,242,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,104 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 672,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

