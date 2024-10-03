Tilray (TLRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 10th. Analysts expect Tilray to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tilray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of TLRY opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. Tilray has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.13.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

