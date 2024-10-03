Tim Hwang Sells 25,000 Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Stock

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Hwang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,516,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,476.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Tim Hwang sold 64,211 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $81,547.97.

On Thursday, August 1st, Tim Hwang sold 56,319 shares of FiscalNote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $79,409.79.

Shares of FiscalNote stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $159.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.43.

FiscalNote ( NYSE:NOTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 36.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in FiscalNote by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 96,457 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOTE shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on FiscalNote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

