Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Insider Purchases £3,012.79 in Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) insider Tanya Raynes purchased 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £3,012.79 ($4,029.95).

Time Finance Stock Performance

LON TIME opened at GBX 60 ($0.80) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.25. Time Finance plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.60 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61 ($0.82).

About Time Finance

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

