Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Down 4.8%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.39. 116,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 504,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Titan International Stock Down 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $530.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $532.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.02 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Titan International

Titan International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 35.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2,689.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,593 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 6.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 828,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 403,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 164,500 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

