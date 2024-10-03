Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Down 4.8%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.39. 116,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 504,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.
The stock has a market capitalization of $530.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $532.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.02 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
