Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading Up 9.3%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 167,060 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 461% from the average daily volume of 29,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Titan Mining

Titan Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Mining had a negative return on equity of 2,059.37% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of C$24.59 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.0145949 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.