TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $138.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. TKO Group traded as high as $125.56 and last traded at $125.51, with a volume of 229559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.08.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TKO Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,121 shares during the last quarter. XN LP raised its stake in TKO Group by 100.9% during the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after buying an additional 996,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 267.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,640,000 after buying an additional 961,880 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in TKO Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after acquiring an additional 557,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,999,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

