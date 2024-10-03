Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,161,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,875 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $29,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the first quarter valued at $179,111,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Toast by 12.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,468,000 after buying an additional 3,574,397 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Toast by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,557,000 after buying an additional 3,445,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,729,000 after buying an additional 1,598,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN LP raised its stake in Toast by 40.9% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 5,055,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,976,000 after buying an additional 1,467,339 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOST opened at $27.43 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $27,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,849,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,393,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $27,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,849,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,393,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 9,173 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $220,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 955,019 shares of company stock valued at $24,770,520. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Wedbush raised Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

