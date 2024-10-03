Toni Thompson Nadal Sells 1,443 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $73,751.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $30,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,272. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 1,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

