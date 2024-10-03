Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.95

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$26.95 and last traded at C$26.90, with a volume of 236667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPZ shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.21.

Topaz Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 71.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.05. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of C$78.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.184685 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is presently 356.76%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

