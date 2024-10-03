Torstar (OTCMKTS:TORSF) Trading Down 1.3%

Torstar Co. (OTCMKTS:TORSF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Torstar Trading Down 1.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.
Torstar Company Profile
Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.
