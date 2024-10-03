Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 2,095,566,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 760% from the average session volume of 243,652,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Tower Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of £6.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Tower Resources

(Get Free Report)

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.