Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.01. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.12 target price on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FBRX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forte Biosciences stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,031,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Forte Biosciences comprises about 1.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 5.59% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.