Traders Buy High Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,660% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Doma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.39% of Doma worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Doma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOMA opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Doma has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

Doma Company Profile

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 2,120.08% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter.

Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.

