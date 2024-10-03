Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI Canada ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 120,001 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,845% compared to the typical volume of 4,075 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Canada ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,816,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4,746.7% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 365,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 358,094 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 136.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 417,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 240,860 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,106,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 376,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.30. 2,932,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,429. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.