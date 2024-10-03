Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWREGet Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,328,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $180.36 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,389.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.01.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWREGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

