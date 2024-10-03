Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

