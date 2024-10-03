Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.03 ($0.08), with a volume of 10515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

Trakm8 Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.29. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 million, a PE ratio of -301.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96.

About Trakm8

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

