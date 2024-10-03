TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,442.53 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,320.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,289.62.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,769,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $46,454,828. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

