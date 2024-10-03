Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 1.7 %

TGS opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.73. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $298.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.90 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

