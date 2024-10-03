Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TVPKF shares. Barclays raised shares of Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

