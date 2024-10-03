Trifast (LON:TRI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $75.24

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.24 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 78.60 ($1.05). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 78 ($1.04), with a volume of 22,547 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £105.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,600.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Trifast’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Trifast’s payout ratio is -6,666.67%.

In other Trifast news, insider Iain Percival purchased 161,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,754 ($103.72) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504,720.72 ($16,726,485.71). 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

