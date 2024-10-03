TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 82.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 14,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 65.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 155.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

TriNet Group Stock Down 0.4 %

TNET opened at $96.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.02. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 397.90% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,830.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

