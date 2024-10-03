Tritax Eurobox (LON:EBOX) Shares Down 0.6%

Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.20 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 71.20 ($0.95). 2,426,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,329,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.60 ($0.96).
Tritax Eurobox Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £300.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.80 and a beta of 0.55.
Tritax Eurobox Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%.
Insider Activity at Tritax Eurobox
Tritax Eurobox Company Profile
Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.
