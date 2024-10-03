Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Trading Down 3.7%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $13.98. 28,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,134,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. Mizuho began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Tronox alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TROX

Tronox Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is -22.42%.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,152,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Tronox by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,757,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126,926 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 281,110 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Tronox by 160.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,018,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 626,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.