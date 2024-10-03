TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Trading 0% Higher

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $34.38. 1,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.38.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Company Profile
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.
