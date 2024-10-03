TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Shares Up 0%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.46 and last traded at $34.44. Approximately 1,836 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.43.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85.
About TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
