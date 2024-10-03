Truist Financial Boosts Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $36.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EPRT. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.91. 141,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,369. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,421,637.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,030,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at $14,421,637.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5,380.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,881,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,149,000 after buying an additional 1,847,618 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,079 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $21,274,000. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 112.9% in the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 867,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after purchasing an additional 460,065 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.