Truist Financial Corp Acquires 15,763 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $46,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

