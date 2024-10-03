Truist Financial Corp Acquires 33,187 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,187 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $52,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

QUAL opened at $178.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.75. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

