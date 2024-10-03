Truist Financial Corp Acquires 541,800 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 150.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,800 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $49,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 67.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 269,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 69,192 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.