Truist Financial Corp Buys 85,018 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 752,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,018 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $41,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.2 %

RDVY stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.80. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

