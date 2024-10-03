Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $55,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $4,723,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Granite FO LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $7,834,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $565.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $553.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $574.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

