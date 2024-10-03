Truist Financial Corp Has $33 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,197 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $33,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Capital One Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,919,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $146.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $154.18.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.21.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

