Truist Financial Corp Has $41.64 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $41,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 377.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 44,776 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE FI opened at $182.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.66 and its 200-day moving average is $158.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $182.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.64.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

