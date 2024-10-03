Truist Financial Corp Has $52.74 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 959,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,460 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $52,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Unilever by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,417 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,051,000 after purchasing an additional 951,446 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,459,000 after buying an additional 329,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,145,000 after buying an additional 911,443 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,132,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,416,000 after buying an additional 668,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UL opened at $64.14 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.63.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

